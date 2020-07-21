D.R. Shipp

How to Build a Boat

D.R. Shipp, originally from Texas, is an observer finding his way. A poetry finalist in the Atlanta Review, Juxtaprose, Sycamore Review, Tinderbox Journal, his work can also be found in Chaleur, Cleaver Magazine, Sugar House Review and others. He splits his time between now and then, traveling. He has a curious online following, instagram @shippwreckage.

Take a forest into the forest and layit on its side. When it floats, find a river.Take a country twisted on a spoolof knives. When it tears, find a river.Take a family from a bagof stones. When it sinks, find a river.Take a child from a family.Where it cleaves,you’ve found a river.Call shadows stolen from their sanctuary,wrap your tongue with paper.Call proverbs from inside the time capsule,patch holes in your ruptured side.Call second-hand sadness,cup water in unbruised hands,kiss life on its open wound.Swim.