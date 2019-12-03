Spring 2020 Issue
Featuring work by Threa Almontaser, Rebecca Tan, John Sibley Williams, Robin Rosen Chang, Doug Ramspeck, Temim Fruchter, Gabriella Fee, Kate McQuade, an interview with Kelly Grace Thomas, art by Ellen Marie Leathers-Wishart and more!
Flash Flood Winner – Nick Almeida
Read the third winner of our ALR Flash Flood Contest, Nick Almeida's "Gone Elvis."
Best New Poets 2020
Congratulations and good luck to our nominees for Best New Poets! Sara Ryan, “I Have Found the Golden Whales” Holli Carrell, “The Woman Next Door”
Grackles review Portrait of a Lady on Fire
American Literary Review presents Grackles: Two editorial staffers squawk over a film.
ALR Flash Flood Contest
ALR's new contest will publish new flash pieces (1000 words or less) every two weeks!
A Review of Peripatet by Grant Maierhofer
As suggested by its title, Peripatet meanders about, considering as it does the life and work of not only its author, Grant Maierhofer, but the lives and works of multiple other artists and writers. A work of ambient nonfiction, the book does not make what lies inside its pages the [...]
A Review of Your New Feeling is the Artifact of a Bygone Era by Chad Bennett
In selecting Chad Bennett’s debut poetry collection for the Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry, Ocean Vuong calls the book an “ark of queer embodiment and thought” that insists “a writer’s most tenable lineage is one he must make for himself.”
Grackles Review 1917
American Literary Review presents Grackles: Two editorial staffers squawk over a film.
Announcing the winners of our 2019 Annual ALR Awards
We’re pleased to announce the winners of our Annual Writing Contests! We plan to publish the winning pieces in the upcoming Spring issue.
A Review of Staten Island Stories by Claire Jimenez
Claire Jimenez’s debut collection, Staten Island Stories, skillfully balances the global with the local, the particularity of place, alongside the universally human.