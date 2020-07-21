Jai Hamid Bashir

In the Primate Room With the Beloved

Jai Hamid Bashir, born to Pakistani-American immigrant artists, was raised in the American West. Her work has appeared in a diverse range of publications such as The American Poetry Review, Small Orange Press, The Cortland Review, Palette Poetry, The Margins, Academy of American Poets, and others. An MFA student at Columbia University in the City of New York, she writes between Washington Heights, Salt Lake City, and Lahore. https://www.jaihamidbashir.com/

Never did far away and true swim so near. To almost touchbehind glass over grassgreen scents of animals,shivering blackstems of fur.We do planetary orbitaround enclosures. My Beloved holds my handwith instinctual warmth.Unpercise fingersgroomhair deep in shared touch. We move closer. A Gibbon looks back:pupils suffused with smaller moons.Reaching armsout like infant Hanuman to eat sunskins. Then, a litter of mimicsjoin in plainsong babble—monkey verses through mossputrid nave.In my drawings they look like babies I’ve known born with sad eyes.InHanuman joins Rama to find Sita.In a mirror placed in the exhibit it is always some other time.Unshelled time taught to walk upright. My Beloved and I pausein reflection under a lit sign:There,In time we go into summer to drink smuggled wine.Broad shoulders, my waist. Deep in shared touch. Sexual dimorphismof great apes. My soul lies down in that grass to think about The Beloved.Dreaming in swallow of sunshine he is divine half-blue in private sky.Dreaming on manicured lawn of lush Indian forest.Dreaming in circles like an hour.How did the fruited scab of my mouthknow such wonder? The drug of our breath.Later, we have backaches reading animal welfare pamphletson our messy, shared bed. Taking turns counting, singing backsoft keys of our spine.